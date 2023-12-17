Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $237.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.57.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
