Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,611 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

