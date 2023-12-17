Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,701 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.