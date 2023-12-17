Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

