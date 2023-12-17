Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 78,939 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,939 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.06 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

