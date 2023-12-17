Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 869 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.76 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

