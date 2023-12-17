GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 13.5% in November

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

