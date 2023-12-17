Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OGN opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

