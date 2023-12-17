Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 115.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $570.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $599.39. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.18 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $10,397,085 in the last ninety days. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

