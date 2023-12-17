Grey Street Capital LLC Sells 452 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Grey Street Capital LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.7% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $260.77. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,333.94, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

