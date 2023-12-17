Grey Street Capital LLC Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Grey Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 1.5% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after buying an additional 792,046 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

