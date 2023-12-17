Greylin Investment Management Inc Acquires 5,995 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 482.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $17,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,435 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

