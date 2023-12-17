Greylin Investment Management Inc Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 0.9% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

