Greylin Investment Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.