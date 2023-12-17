Greylin Investment Management Inc Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

