Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $1.09 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QSR opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.