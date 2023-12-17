Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $3.71 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 0.7% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $106.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

