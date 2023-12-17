Greylin Investment Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.2% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP grew its position in FedEx by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $281.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.75. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $284.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

