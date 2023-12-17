Greylin Investment Management Inc Makes New $598,000 Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Sabine Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $72,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $184,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SBR opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.143 per share. This represents a $13.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 139.97%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

