Greylin Investment Management Inc Purchases 12,565 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MO opened at $41.75 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

