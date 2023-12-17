Greylin Investment Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,862 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

GILD stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.