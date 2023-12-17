Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 3,697 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

