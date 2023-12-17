Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 7,571 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up about 1.6% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc owned 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,885,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,956,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

