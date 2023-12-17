Greylin Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,595,000 after acquiring an additional 280,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 403,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,417,000 after acquiring an additional 256,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $150.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $133.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.