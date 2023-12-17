Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $6.67 during trading hours on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

