Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $6.67 during trading hours on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
