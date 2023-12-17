Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $59,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $172,380. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

