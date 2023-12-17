Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock remained flat at $5.80 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
