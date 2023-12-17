Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.2 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
GBOOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.29.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
