Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

GBOOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

