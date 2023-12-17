GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of GSIT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 191,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,010. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 77.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GSI Technology by 135,203.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 36,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

