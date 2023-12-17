GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.