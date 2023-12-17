Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Position Boosted by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $4,840,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 64.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.4 %

GH stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.