Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 43.2% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $237.01 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

