Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $15.40 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $472.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

