Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.33 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.83 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

