Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $287.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.54 and its 200 day moving average is $279.79. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

