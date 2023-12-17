Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 10,606 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 33.1% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $261.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.89.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

