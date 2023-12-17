Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,451 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,602 shares of company stock worth $13,330,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

