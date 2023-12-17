Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,717 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $386.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.80 and a 200 day moving average of $394.44. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

