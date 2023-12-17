Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,880 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

NYSE CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

