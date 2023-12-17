Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,940 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $926.79 and a 200 day moving average of $881.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,149.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.