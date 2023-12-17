Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 40,115 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,115 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

