Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 44,126 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,126 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 50.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.2% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

