Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,946 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,513 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $584.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $579.61 and a 200-day moving average of $534.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

