Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,354. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.91.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

