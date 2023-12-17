Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

ANET opened at $235.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,140 shares of company stock worth $44,632,236. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.