Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 1.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $702.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $720.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.