Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

