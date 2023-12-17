Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 4.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $698.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $626.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.