Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,140 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Halliburton accounts for about 1.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.82 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.