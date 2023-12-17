Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.8% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $773.50 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $779.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $669.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

